Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

To the Editor:

I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.

Rentals should not be allowed. And yes to all who disagree with me, the way things are going around here, I am thinking of moving to a more exclusive development with strict rules.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove