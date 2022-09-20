85.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation

By Staff Report
Linda Kay Murphy
Linda Kay Murphy

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation.

Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.

After Murphy and her man friend left the square, an altercation ensued and the Oklahoma native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that no information will be filed in the case. Murphy’s man friend has repeatedly insisted that she “didn’t do anything wrong,” according to a document on file in Lake County Court. He has insisted the charges be dropped and said he won’t testify against her.

“Without his cooperation, the charges cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the announcement from State Attorney William Gladson.

In 2018, Murphy had recently moved to The Villages when she got lost after she had been drinking at Lake Sumter Landing. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in that incident.

