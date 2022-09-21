On Sunday, September 18, Catherine F. Lennon (nee Gallagher), 96, of The Villages passed away peacefully at her home. She was born on August 6, 1926, in Philadelphia to John I. Gallagher and Catherine (nee Connell).

Catherine graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School in 1943 and studied nursing at Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in New York. She met the love of her life, the late Frederick F. Lennon and raised eight children before returning to nursing. She was a former resident of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

She is survived by her eight children Catherine Ingram (Norman), Dr. Frederick Lennon (Margo), Aileen O’Catherine (Steven Silver), Maureen McGowan, Mary Billeau (Paul), Michael Lennon (Amy), Kevin Lennon (Shannon), and Colleen Wallach (David). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane on September 26,

2022. Private family visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation for friends will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages at 8:30 a.m. on September 27. Burial will follow at Bushnell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.