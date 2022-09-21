Gerald S. Bannock, 72, passed away peacefully on September 19 with family members by his side at his home in Summerfield, Florida, after a short battle with cancer. He was a resident of the Stonecrest Community since his retirement in 2015.

Jerry was born on January 24, 1950, to the late Margaret Miller and Phillip Bannock. He is survived by his loving wife Gail; son Clayton Bannock and his wife Toni of The Woodlands, Texas; and son Matthew Bannock and his wife Jenny of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves his adored grandchildren Stephanie, Oliver, Leah, and Christen and her husband Steven, and great-grandchildren Bella and Carter. He is also survived by brother Gene Martin and his wife Michelle; sister Carol Pescik and her husband Alan; and brother Dan Martin and his wife Shirley; along with several loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brothers Phillip Bannock and Russell Bannock.

He was an avid fly-fisherman who especially loved sharing his passion for fishing with everyone he knew. A longtime member of Trout Unlimited, Jerry enjoyed fishing the local streams in his home state of Connecticut, and made many fishing trips to Montana, Idaho, Utah, Alaska, and the Florida Gulf. He also led the Stonecrest Greeters Club and had a passion for welcoming the new residents of his beloved community. He was known as the Handy Man of the Block, always helping neighbors in need. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force.

Jerry was a friend to all and enthusiastically lived life to its fullest. He told his family that he was leaving this world without a bucket list, having cherished each and every day.

​In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Marion County or a charity of choice. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. on October 22 at the Crest Club of the Stonecrest Community.