The Villages
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Gerard Michael Hill (Jerry) passed away Tuesday, September 13th, at the age of 75.

He was born in McKeesport, PA on April 28th, 1947, and joined the US Air Force in 1965. After 22 years of service, he retired as an Air Force Major in 1987 and worked in the private sector as Vice President of Technical Solutions and International Consulting at ESI in Arlington, VA. He was a lifelong learner, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and a Master’s Degree in Resource Management and became a published author. He enjoyed music and entertaining his friends as an amateur DJ. He was an avid golfer and devoted Catholic, who attended St. Vincent De Paul.

He is preceded by his wife, Aretta Hill(nee Hughes). He is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn Hinchee(nee Hill), Grandson, Michael Hinchee, & sister, Loretta Kovalik(nee Badnerosky), and leaves behind many cousins and friends.

Visitation
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, Florida, United States

Funeral Mass
10:30 am
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
5323 E County Road 462
Wildwood, Florida, United States

