Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Not in my neighborhood

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Imagine, those who ignore standard immigration policy in this country suggesting that residents of The Villages would be upset if 50 immigrants were dropped on their doorstep. Michael Brodin is all but admitting that illegal immigrants pose a social challenge that one particular political party claims doesn’t exist, yet they don’t want that challenge in their neighborhood. If the immigrants took the legal route to enter the U.S. and were properly vetted, I’m certain that there would be plenty of jobs for them in The Villages. Everyone is looking for help. In terms of having them live here, they would have to be over the age of 55. That is not exactly the demographic breaching the border.

Terri Riendeau
Village of Belvedere

 

