Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I spent about five hours on the phone with a wide range of Villages officials this morning about the short-term rental problems in The Villages Not only did I get the runaround to call this one and that one, it was a complete waste of time with absolutely no answers.
My mother is 85 years old and has been living in The Villages since 1996. A home sold in the spring to a couple for a short-term rental. I can officially call it a Motel next Door. It has RUINED the once quiet and peaceful neighborhood.
I recently visited for five days and four different occupants rented this home while I was visiting – partying and drinking, cars in the lawn, singing till 2:30 a.m. Asking if they could pick the oranges on her property. Kids, dogs, I could go on and on.
The Villages should no longer be promoted as a retirement community. Are the real estate agents telling prospective buyers about this problem that is only going to get worse? This short-term rental issue is changing the minds of many every day about moving to The Villages, because it sure changed mine! Let the lawsuits fly!

Darryl Kalin

 

