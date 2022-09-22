89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Canal Street Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Canal Street Recreation Center at (352) 205-8571.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Not in my neighborhood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered an idea about sending undocumented immigrants to The Villages.

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos