Free roofs are not free

To the Editor:

I am in agreement with other letter writers who say the plague of “free roof” scams are hurting those of us who are responsible. I think the concept of homeowners insurance has been confused with home warranty policies that are sold and advertised on television. Your homeowner’s policy is NOT to be used to do your maintenance. If your home needs a new roof, HVAC system or water heater, etc., YOU are responsible for that. Letting a shady repairman talk you into defrauding your insurance company is a moral failure on your part. If one is not willing to take on the maintenance costs related to home ownership, rent an apartment and let the landlord do it. PLEASE stop pushing your responsibility on those of us who take on ours on our own.

Marianne Springborn

Village of DeLuna