Thursday, September 22, 2022
Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With the upcoming gubernatorial election now less than 60 days away, I am confident that my vote will matter. Since day one in office, Gov. DeSantis has made sure Florida’s elections are secure. Earlier this year he announced legislation to ensure our elections are safe, transparent and accessible. The legislation not only ensures that every citizen who is eligible to vote, will be able to do so, but it also means that Florida will have safety measures in place so that Floridians are confident that their vote is secure. The new legislation also established an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State to investigate election crimes and fraud and will require timelines for supervisors of elections to remove ineligible voters from the voter rolls. Additionally, Gov. DeSantis’ legislation will prohibit the use of unsecure and unsupervised drop boxes across the state of Florida. Ballot harvesting is a third degree felony. Gov. DeSantis already passed legislation that strengthens voter identification and prohibits the use of unsolicited mail-in ballots. The legislation also makes it illegal for private money to influence elections in our state. These proposals ensure that Floridians know their vote matters.

Maryanne Zinke
Village of Osceola Hills

 

