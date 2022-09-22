Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.

Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired.

During a traffic stop, Tafoya admitted he was “nervous” because he did not possess a valid driver’s license. A check with dispatch confirmed his license had been suspended last year due to failure to fulfill financial obligations.

Marijuana was found tucked in a Crown Royal bag along with a metal pipe with burnt residue. A white substance that tested positive for MDMA was also found in the vehicle.

The Victorville, Calif. native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drug possession, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,500 bond.