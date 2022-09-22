89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Anthony Joseph Tafoya
Anthony Joseph Tafoya

A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.

Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired.

During a traffic stop, Tafoya admitted he was “nervous” because he did not possess a valid driver’s license. A check with dispatch confirmed his license had been suspended last year due to failure to fulfill financial obligations.

Marijuana was found tucked in a Crown Royal bag along with a metal pipe with burnt residue. A white  substance that tested positive for MDMA was also found in the vehicle.

The Victorville, Calif. native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drug possession, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Not in my neighborhood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered an idea about sending undocumented immigrants to The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos