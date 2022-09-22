89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Stanley Misiorski

By Staff Report
Stanley Misiorski
Stanley Misiorski

Stanley Misiorski, of The Villages, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House, a Hospice house in Marion County. He was 81.

Stan was born on October 24, 1940, in New Britain, CT to Jessie (Sumoski) and Stanley Misiorski (both deceased). He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and served for 23 years in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star. After retirement, he worked for 23 years for the Secretary of the Army in Washington, DC.

Stan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Rouleau Misiorski. He is also survived by his three children, Michael Misiorski (John Shipley), Cheryl Stines, and Nancy (Tony) Lopiccolo. Stan was most proud of his eight grandchildren, (six of which are three sets of twins) – James Stines, Trevor Stines, Amanda Lopiccolo, Samantha Lopiccolo, Alexis Lopiccolo, Anthony Lopiccolo III, Maria Lopiccolo and Ryan Lopiccolo. In addition to Irene, his children and grandchildren, Stan is survived by his brother, Richard Misiorski, and a large extended family.

Stan was a Fourth Degree Knight with St. Timothy Knights of Columbus, loved to go on Cruises with his loving wife, children and close friends.

The funeral Mass will be at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lakes on Thursday, September 29th at 8:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, or Hospice House.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos