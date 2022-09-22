Stanley Misiorski, of The Villages, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House, a Hospice house in Marion County. He was 81.

Stan was born on October 24, 1940, in New Britain, CT to Jessie (Sumoski) and Stanley Misiorski (both deceased). He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and served for 23 years in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star. After retirement, he worked for 23 years for the Secretary of the Army in Washington, DC.

Stan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Rouleau Misiorski. He is also survived by his three children, Michael Misiorski (John Shipley), Cheryl Stines, and Nancy (Tony) Lopiccolo. Stan was most proud of his eight grandchildren, (six of which are three sets of twins) – James Stines, Trevor Stines, Amanda Lopiccolo, Samantha Lopiccolo, Alexis Lopiccolo, Anthony Lopiccolo III, Maria Lopiccolo and Ryan Lopiccolo. In addition to Irene, his children and grandchildren, Stan is survived by his brother, Richard Misiorski, and a large extended family.

Stan was a Fourth Degree Knight with St. Timothy Knights of Columbus, loved to go on Cruises with his loving wife, children and close friends.

The funeral Mass will be at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lakes on Thursday, September 29th at 8:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, or Hospice House.