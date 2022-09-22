90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s

By Staff Report
Emil Joseph Aprea
Emil Joseph Aprea

A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake.

A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.

Emil Joseph Aprea, 51, of Silver Springs, showed up Wednesday at the sheriff’s office at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. However, rather than reveal his true identity, Aprea provided his brother’s name and date of birth. When he was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a fingerprint scanner revealed his true identity and that he was on felony probation in Marion County.

The New Jersey native was arrested on charges of theft and fraud. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos