Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation

A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation.

Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.

She had previously been arrested in 2016 when she attempted to steal Nexxus Youth Renewal Elixir at a Publix in Leesburg.

Jackson had been arrested on a probation violation July 5 and had been released on Aug. 8.