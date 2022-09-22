89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation

By Staff Report
Francine Ocello Jackson
Francine Ocello Jackson

A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation.

Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.

She had previously been arrested in 2016 when she attempted to steal Nexxus Youth Renewal Elixir at a Publix in Leesburg.

Jackson had been arrested on a probation violation July 5 and had been released on Aug. 8.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos