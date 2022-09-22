Villager finds note in her kitchen threatening harm to dog in dispute with neighbor

A granddaughter was arrested after a Villager found a note in her kitchen threatening harm to her dog in a neighborhood dispute.

The woman found the handwritten note on her kitchen counter at her home in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The note read as follows:

“(My grandmother and I) moved here in October, since then I have noticed your dog has been off leash and doing his business on her lawn if you don’t want him unthenized do yourself a favor stay off her lawn. Make no mistake I love animals however its white trash like you that I won’t tolerate. Do onto others as you would do onto yourself!”

The author of the note included her first name, a phone number and an expletive.

A Sumter County sheriff’s detective traced the 518 area code phone number to 51-year-old Melissa Crosby who lives at 1217 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo. During an interview, Crosby admitted going into the woman’s home and leaving the note.

A warrant was issued for Crosby’s arrest on a charge of trespassing. She was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Freeport, N.Y. native had been arrested last year when she crashed a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York plates into a decorative street light pole in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real near Savannah Center. Crosby struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .120 and .128 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She lost her driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. She won early termination of her probation this past June.