Friday, September 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Barbara Jean McEntire passed away peacefully Wednesday September 21, 2022 at The Villages Hospital.

She was predeceased by her Husband Fred Lee McEntire. She was survived by her three sons William Ennis (Kathy), James Ennis and Ryan McEntire (Holly). She had 7 grandchildren, Michael Ennis, Steven Ennis, Kelly Watson (Blair), Jeffrey Lane (Crystal), Mitchell McEntire and Cassie McEntire and 7. great grandchildren.

Barbara was a “True Villager”. She loved this this amazing community and all it had to offer. Her time spent in this community was filled with friends, activities but most importantly joy. She was always ready to make a new friend or take on a new adventure. A person’s story is often told best by looking at the friends they have made along the way. If that is the case, than Barbara has lived a full life, touching so many with her smile and that spontaneous sense of adventure. She will be missed by so many and that is the true testament to the life she lived.

Her life will be celebrated with a gathering of friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation in recognition of the caring treatment she received from the hospital.

