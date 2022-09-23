Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine

A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine.

Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the bag turned up a hypodermic needle that contained a liquid which field tested positive as methamphetamine. An empty syringe was also found in the bag.

He was also in possession of a new T-mobile phone and box which he claimed he had purchased earlier in the day.

The Indiana native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.