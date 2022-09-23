84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 23, 2022
type here...

DeSantis puts Florida National Guard on alert as tropical depression nears

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

National Guard Humvees were parked in 2017 during Hurricane Irma at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, which served as a shelter for those in harm’s way.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” said DeSantis. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

5 p.m. Friday map

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • St. Lucie

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised to discover that he finally agrees with Villages-News.com columnist Marsha Shearer.

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Remove all crosses or get over it already

A Village of Hacienda South resident offers her thoughts on the long, emotional battle over the little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos