DeSantis puts Florida National Guard on alert as tropical depression nears

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” said DeSantis. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties: