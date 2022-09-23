Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event.

The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:

• Sandhill Executive Golf Course

• Sarasota Executive Golf Course

• Pelican Executive Golf Course

• Palmetto Executive Golf Course

• Okeechobee Executive Golf Course

The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.