86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 23, 2022
type here...

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am surprised and offer kudos to Marsha on her recent article published here. After following her ultra-biased comments critiquing the Republicans and President Trump she aims her guns at the real problem in our country. All of problems seem to be caused by the Congress and the little empire each member builds for themselves. Why are these members continually being re-elected? Marsha hints it’s money, power and communication in the media. Will this ever stop , I think not as long a lobbyist and big money buy campaigns. The only real change will come when term limits are imposed and lifetime salaries after serving one term and all the other self appointed perks are removed from members.
Again, nice article Marsha! I have bashed your biased writings for over 10 years and this one time I finally agree with you!

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Remove all crosses or get over it already

A Village of Hacienda South resident offers her thoughts on the long, emotional battle over the little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos