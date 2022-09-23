It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma so let’s dust off preparation reminders

It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma hit The Villages and we may have gotten a little rusty when it comes to preparation for tropical activity and a potential hurricane.
The Historic Side of The Villages was hit especially hard during Irma in 2017 with homes flooded and power lost for several days. The golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 closed due to flooding, cutting off many residents who depend on golf cart transportation.
Experts advise that the best thing to do is make sure you have a plan and a supply kit in place long before the storm hits.
Following is a list of essential items:
Cash: banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods
Water: at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days for drinking and sanitation
Food: enough for three to seven days, including non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, manual can opener, vitamins
Meal supplies: paper plates, paper cups, paper towels, and plastic utensils
Radio: battery-powered radio and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries
First Aid Kit: plus medicines and prescription drugs (one week or longer supply with a list of all medications, dosage, and any allergies)
Toiletries: hygiene items, moisture wipes, and sanitizer
Flashlight and batteries
Car and house keys
Fire extinguisher
Whistle to signal for help
Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
Masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and spray
Maps
Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Paper and pencils
Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water
Copies of medical insurance and/or Medicare identification cards
Contact information for doctors, relatives, or friends to be notified if you are injured