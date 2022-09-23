84.9 F
The Villages
Friday, September 23, 2022
Man jailed after allegedly threatening to hit woman in face with hammer at Lowe’s

By Staff Report
Luis Armando Garcia Lebron
A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to hit a woman in the face with a hammer at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

A customer at the store called 911 at about noon Wednesday at the request of a woman who said she was in fear of being struck with a hammer wielded by 30-year-old Luis Armando Garcia Lebron of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Lebron “exited his vehicle in a confrontational manner.”

A woman at the scene was “distraught and very upset.” She said she had seen Lebron’s vehicle, which had Massachusetts license plates, directly behind her vehicle. She said there had been an altercation days before which left her with bruising on her arms. The woman said she did not feel comfortable pulling over and speaking to Lebron, but chose the Lowe’s parking lot because it was a public place with plenty of people. He initially climbed into her car, but then went to his his vehicle where he retrieved the wooden-handled hammer. He held the hammer in the air and threatened to hit her in the face, the report said.

Lebron was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000.

