Friday, September 23, 2022
Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van

By Staff Report

A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man.

The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 37-year-old Mount Dora man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to AdventHealth in Apopka.

The crash remains under investigation.

