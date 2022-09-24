69.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 24, 2022
By Staff Report
Elisa Cruz, 93, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022. Elisa was born on January 28, 1929, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, to her loving parents; Juan and Probidencia (Gomez) Cruz.

Elisa was of the Catholic faith and was a dedicated member to her church in Puerto Rico. Elisa was an avid gardener and also spent most of her life working alongside her husband, Rosendo, until she became a seamstress and worked from home. At the age of 22, Elisa moved from Puerto Rico to New Jersey. Elisa spent about 35 years in New Jersey until moving back to Puerto Rico. She finally retired in The Villages after moving in with her daughter Evelyn. Elisa and her husband Rosendo spent 40 years together until his passing in 2001. She was very involved with her family and devoted to her children. Elisa will be remembered for her joyful nature, and glamorous appearance; she was always made up and dressed to the nines.

Elisa is survived by two children: a son, Rosendo “Marty” Martinez Jr. and his wife Julie of The Villages, FL, and a daughter, Evelyn Lopez of The Villages. As well as three grandchildren: Marco, Edwin, and Cesar.

Elisa was preceded in death by her husband Rosendo, a grandchild Rosendo Luis, five brothers: Juan, Angel, Ramon, Vincente, and Francisco, and three sisters: Carmela, Cencita, and Conchita.

Memorial Service
Oct.8. 12:00 PM.
Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services
914 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748

