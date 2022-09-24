85.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 24, 2022
More than 100 dogs in Sumter County looking for forever homes

By Staff Report

Sumter County Animal Services is reaching out to Sumter County residents, animal assistance organizations and others to help these animals by fostering, rescuing, or adopting a dog today.

There are more than 100 dogs that are ready for their forever homes – they have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and are current on heartworm and flea prevention medication. There are many more in need of additional support as they heal from physical wounds, are treated for heartworm disease, or learn to be a little more confident when meeting new people.

If interested in fostering a dog or to learn more about fostering, contact Sumter County Animal Services at 352-689-4400 or visit: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

