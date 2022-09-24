86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 24, 2022
National Hurricane Center warns Ian could hit as Category 3 hurricane

By Staff Report

The National Hurricane Center is warning that Ian could hit Florida next week as a Category 3 hurricane.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties in Florida ahead of the storm’s anticipated arrival.

“Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, but uncertainty in the track forecast is higher than usual,” The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory issued Saturday afternoon.

5 p.m. map

Regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of next week.

The NHC is encouraging Floridians to ensure they have a hurricane plan in place. We have a list of hurricane preparation tips.

