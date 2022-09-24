Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

To the Editor:

I agree with all the comments on new apartments on Rolling Acres Road.

On Tuesday afternoon when we are traveling that road, we are backed up to the wood shop and beyond. It takes FIVE red lights to get through!

Same with Griffin Road. It is not even snowbird season and it takes three red lights to pass County Road 25! Traffic here around The Villages is unbearable. And it just keeps getting worse. When will our representatives wake up? This is a terrible place (traffic wise) to live in the winter.

Carol Gacesa

Water Oak