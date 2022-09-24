80.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Residents can learn about how government works in The Villages

By Villages-News Editorial

Residents of The Villages are invited to attend the “Introduction to your Special Purpose Local Government” informational program.

Villagers will have a chance to learn how the districts operate and learn other important community information about the people, services, and other supporting entities that help make The Villages a premier community.

No sign-ups or fees are required for this presentation. The program is held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. at the District office located at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing.

CDD orientation sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27.

For additional information, please call the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

