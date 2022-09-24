South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management.

Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.

Sumter County Court records show that Barnes was arrested in 2013 and subsequently ordered into anger management and told to write a letter of apology. In that incident, Barnes sent threatening text messages to her brother regarding his wife. In the text messages, Barnes called her sister-in-law a “crazy psycho b*tch” and threatened that, “Next time I see your two faced b*tch of a wife, no promises on what I do to her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes was arrested on a charge of stalking, but was allowed to enter into a pre-trial diversion program because she was willing to write the letter of apology and enroll in an anger management course. You can read the apology letter at this link: Jami Powell Barnes Letter Apology

In the incident this past week, another woman was in her vehicle leaving the school parking lot when a silver Dodge Ram pickup attempted to leave the parking lot at the same time, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes got out of the passenger side of the Ram pickup and approached the driver’s side door of the other woman’s vehicle. Barnes put her cell phone into the woman’s vehicle and appeared to be recording. The other woman said Barnes struck her with her cell phone in the area of her neck and chest. Three witnesses verified the victim’s version of events.

Barnes remains free on $25,000 bond.