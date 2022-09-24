State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages.

“I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

His amended order includes Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.

“Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s West Coast,” the governor said.