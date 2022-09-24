86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 24, 2022
type here...

State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages.

I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

His amended order includes Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.

2 p.m. Map

“Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s West Coast,” the governor said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges political representatives to wake up to the local traffic problems, particularly on Rolling Acres Road.

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised to discover that he finally agrees with Villages-News.com columnist Marsha Shearer.

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos