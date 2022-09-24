86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 24, 2022
The Villages ready to take action as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength

By Staff Report

The Villages District government is ready to take action as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength in the Caribbean.

The District has announced it is poised to take preventative measures if the conditions warrant it:

• Outdoor furniture may be secured or placed indoors.

• If there is a potential for strong winds, gate arms may be removed.  If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, please use extreme caution and make sure to stop before proceeding.

• Irrigation may run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas.  This is done to ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system

