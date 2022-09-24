Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged attack at golf course

A Village of St. Johns man won’t be prosecuted in connection with his arrest at a golf course.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that 61-year-old John Francis Stinnett will not face prosecution on what was a felony charge of battery on a 76-year-old fellow golfer. The only reason the prosecutor gave for the decision not to move forward with the case was “other legal issues.”

The Maryland native’s $2,000 bond has been refunded, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

Stinnett had been golfing Aug. 27 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course and was playing behind the other golfer. That man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had “grabbed two golf balls from the green and proceeded to the next green,” according to the arrest report. He said Stinnett, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds, “approached him demanding the return of his golf balls.” He said Stinnett “pushed him in the chest with both hands causing him to stumble backwards.” Stinnett grabbed the man by his wrist and “pried the golf balls from his grasp.” Stinnett left in a golf cart.

Multiple witnesses told deputies they saw Stinnett push the other man and take the golf balls from him.