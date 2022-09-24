86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 24, 2022
type here...

Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged attack at golf course

By Staff Report

A Village of St. Johns man won’t be prosecuted in connection with his arrest at a golf course.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that 61-year-old John Francis Stinnett will not face prosecution on what was a felony charge of battery on a 76-year-old fellow golfer. The only reason the prosecutor gave for the decision not to move forward with the case was “other legal issues.”

The Maryland native’s $2,000 bond has been refunded, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

Stinnett had been golfing Aug. 27 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course and was playing behind the other golfer. That man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had “grabbed two golf balls from the green and proceeded to the next green,” according to the arrest report. He said Stinnett, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds, “approached him demanding the return of his golf balls.” He said Stinnett “pushed him in the chest with both hands causing him to stumble backwards.” Stinnett grabbed the man by his wrist and “pried the golf balls from his grasp.” Stinnett left in a golf cart.

Multiple witnesses told deputies they saw Stinnett push the other man and take the golf balls from him.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges political representatives to wake up to the local traffic problems, particularly on Rolling Acres Road.

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised to discover that he finally agrees with Villages-News.com columnist Marsha Shearer.

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos