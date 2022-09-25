82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 25, 2022
type here...

Don’t forget about your pet in hurricane preparation planning

By Villages-News Editorial

As Ian churns in the tropics and builds strength as it heads for Florida, many of us our double-checking our hurricane kits and plans

Don’t forget to include your pet in your hurricane preparation plans:

• If you plan to evacuate, take your pets. Remember, if it’s not safe for you to be there, it’s not safe for them either. Evacuation should take place no later than 24-48 hours before any storm predicted to come toward your residence makes landfall. Notify family or friends that you will be bringing your pets along. If you are leaving the storm area and you plan to stay at a pet friendly hotel/shelter, reservations must be made immediately, as sites book up rapidly during an emergency.

• Keep your pets inside or in a secure room or crate. Animals have been known to panic to such an extent that they will bolt from their home and run in terror to avoid storms. If windows break, pets loose in a house have been known to flee from the debris and chaos. Operating portable generators must be kept in sheltered but open air environments. Do not keep pets in a garage with an operating generator. The carbon monoxide fumes are toxic and will potentially kill them and you. Have a Pet Alert window cling on your home’s front and back doors for emergency workers to know who needs to be pulled from danger if you are not home at the time.

Animals were given shelter at the Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

•  All pets should have more than one form of ID (collar with a personal tag and a County License tag, a microchip) on them and an emergency contact number out of the storm’s range in case you are separated. Have their current paperwork stored in waterproof bags or storage containers. Advice for newcomers to FL: Update your in/out-of-state contact information at the microchip company’s website.

• All pets should be current on vaccinations and needed prescriptions should be filled before the storm arrives. Provide at least a week’s supply of water and pet food for each pet and a 30 day supply of prescription medications. Have a manual can opener if there is no electricity and a pet first aid kit ready.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges political representatives to wake up to the local traffic problems, particularly on Rolling Acres Road.

I finally agree with Marsha Shearer!

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised to discover that he finally agrees with Villages-News.com columnist Marsha Shearer.

Keep an eye on Medicare privatization

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident warns his fellow residents to keep a watchful eye on steps to privatize Medicare.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos