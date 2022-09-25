Elizabeth Gillick Yates

Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends.

Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.

After many wonderful years in Virginia Beach, Betsy moved to The Villages in Florida with her husband George in 2018 where they made many dear friends and became staples of the community. Betsy could often be found telling stories by the pool, riding in her golf cart with Brooklyn. and dancing at the Brownwood square.

Betsy is survived by her husband George, their children and spouses Hunter and Kate, Chad and Carlisle, Chip and Alicia, Sarah and Aaron, her sisters Suzanne, Christina, and Sharon, and her adored grandchildren Jack, Ben, Lily, Oliver and Hank. We remember Betsy as a caring mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend, and forever the life of the party.

A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held this fall in Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildwood Middle High School in Wildwood, Florida.