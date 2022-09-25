85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 25, 2022
type here...

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t want to regurgitate the Fox Coverage of the shipping of “undocumented workers” to Martha’s Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis, but you have to admit it finally motivated other media to cover the problem. I referred to the undocumented people as “workers” although they have not been working as far as I know. At this point they have been receiving food, clothing, phones and housing at our expense. I hope they are coming to our country to live the American Dream of being able to succeed and prosper by hard work and assimilation, and not by feeding from the public trough. We already have enough freeloaders, who are legals, with their snouts in the trough. We may have to build a bigger trough, but there may not be anything to put in it, if nobody wants to produce the slop.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Thanks Villages-News.com for giving us latest tropical storm news

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude to Villages-News.com for providing up-do-date tropical disturbance news for residents.

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our representatives need to wake up to traffic problem

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges political representatives to wake up to the local traffic problems, particularly on Rolling Acres Road.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos