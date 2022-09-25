Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

To the Editor:

I don’t want to regurgitate the Fox Coverage of the shipping of “undocumented workers” to Martha’s Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis, but you have to admit it finally motivated other media to cover the problem. I referred to the undocumented people as “workers” although they have not been working as far as I know. At this point they have been receiving food, clothing, phones and housing at our expense. I hope they are coming to our country to live the American Dream of being able to succeed and prosper by hard work and assimilation, and not by feeding from the public trough. We already have enough freeloaders, who are legals, with their snouts in the trough. We may have to build a bigger trough, but there may not be anything to put in it, if nobody wants to produce the slop.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp