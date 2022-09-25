Job fair set next month at Lady Lake Public Library

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at a free job fair. The Town of Lady Lake will be hosting an area-wide pop-up job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lady Lake Public Library.
Numerous local entities, businesses and The Villages Community Development District will be focused on serious jobseekers who should be prepared to fill out an application on site. Participants will get a chance to speak directly to hiring managers looking to fill positions.
Confirmed participants include:
- Lady Lake Police Department
- City of Leesburg
- City of Wildwood
- The Villages Community Development District
- United Southern Bank
- Florida Department of Transportation
- Pathways Health Partners
- Lake-Sumter State College
For more information about the event, contact the event organizer, Julia Harris at [email protected] or (352) 751-1545.