Job fair set next month at Lady Lake Public Library

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at a free job fair. The Town of Lady Lake will be hosting an area-wide pop-up job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lady Lake Public Library.

Numerous local entities, businesses and The Villages Community Development District will be focused on serious jobseekers who should be prepared to fill out an application on site. Participants will get a chance to speak directly to hiring managers looking to fill positions.

Confirmed participants include:

Lady Lake Police Department

City of Leesburg

City of Wildwood

The Villages Community Development District

United Southern Bank

Florida Department of Transportation

Pathways Health Partners

Lake-Sumter State College

For more information about the event, contact the event organizer, Julia Harris at [email protected] or (352) 751-1545.