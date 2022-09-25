Our dear mother, Loretta Gerry Prignano (Dooling) passed away on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the age of 84. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her.

Loretta was born on November 20, 1937 in Evanston Illinois to the late Henri and Mary(Ratcliffe) Dooling. She was the youngest of 7 children (Donalda, Thomas, Beatrice, Patricia, Jack, Jill), 5 of whom preceded her in death. She was married to the late Edward Prignano and the mother of 8 children: Michael(Joyce), Richard(Dawn), Thomas(the late Susan), Donald(Liz), Edward(Chris), the late Joseph(Awilda), Mary(Michael) and Patrick(Dawn). She was the proud grandmother of Nicholas(Michelle), Stepahnie(Kurt), Jennifer, Lindsay(Joseph), Matthew(Amanda), Tiffany, Ricky(Bethany), Thomas, Kristine(John), Andrew, David, Edward(Bethany), Cortney(Brian), Jessica(David), Keli, Lori, Isabella, Dominic, Angelina. She was a great-grandmother of 19. Loretta also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Despite her large family, Loretta always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family.

Loretta was a Registered nurse and worked at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park for many years before retiring to The Villages, Florida.

Loretta also leaves behind her loving companion Peanut. Peanut is her 8 year old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix dog.

Loretta will be brought back to Illinois and laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery with her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in her name. A celebration of life will be hosted in Illinois at a later date.