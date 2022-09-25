86.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Officials warn Ian will be ‘major hurricane’ by middle of week

By Staff Report

The National Hurricane Center is warning that Ian is expected to develop into “a major hurricane” in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week.

In a briefing Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the path of the storm remains uncertain. He urged Floridians to be vigilant and be prepared.

“Listen to your local officials and heed those warnings,” he said.

205917 5day cone no line and wind

 

The Florida National Guard is activating 2,500 Guardsmen across the state. They began staging at areas along the coast on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is in “constant communication” with the 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate protective actions and needed resources ahead of potential storm impacts.

Sumter County commissioners will meet in an emergency session on Monday to declare a state of emergency.

