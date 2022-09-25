86.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages 

By Staff Report
Scott Robert Kerster
A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages.

Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.

He attacked his mother last year after they had dinner at Beef O’Brady’s at Mulberry Grove Plaza. The attack allegedly occurred at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

The public defender’s officer had argued that Kerster was not mentally competent to proceed in court. However, it was determined that he is mentally competent.

Kerster previously had been sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 46 days already served for violating a pretrial release order. Kerster reportedly called his mother on March 20 and 21 even though he was forbidden from contacting the former resident of the Village of Chatham. Despite the no contact order, he called his mother with repeated pleas to get him out of jail. The calls were recorded.

Kerster was already in hot water after it was discovered he took an Uber to Winn-Dixie after his mother was taken by ambulance from their home at Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. His community control sentence required him to receive permission from a probation officer before leaving the apartment.

After the Uber incident, a probation officer discovered there had been many times Kerster left the apartment.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told the probation officer.

Kerster has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

