Water and gasoline in short supply as potential hurricane bears down on The Villages

Water and gasoline were in short supply as a potential hurricane was bearing down on The Villages.

The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.

The Walmart gas station at Sarasota Plaza was completely dry by noon Sunday. A clerk at the station said she was hopeful a refill tanker would be replenishing the fuel supply later in the afternoon.

The plentiful supply of fuel stood in marked contrast Sunday afternoon at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The gas station had plenty of gasoline and a fresh tanker truck had arrived at about noon.

Meanwhile, bottled water was in high demand and quickly disappearing from store shelves in The Villages.

