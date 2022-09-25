86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 25, 2022
type here...

Water and gasoline in short supply as potential hurricane bears down on The Villages

By Staff Report

Water and gasoline were in short supply as a potential hurricane was bearing down on The Villages.

The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.

Villagers dreaded seeing the yellow sleeve when approaching pumps on Sunday
Villagers dreaded seeing the yellow sleeve when approaching pumps on Sunday.
A long circular line formed at the Marathon station at Lake Deaton Plaza
A long circular line formed at the Marathon station at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Walmart gas station at Sarasota Plaza was completely dry by noon Sunday. A clerk at the station said she was hopeful a refill tanker would be replenishing the fuel supply later in the afternoon.

The plentiful supply of fuel stood in marked contrast Sunday afternoon at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The gas station had plenty of gasoline and a fresh tanker truck had arrived at about noon.

Meanwhile, bottled water was in high demand and quickly disappearing from store shelves in The Villages.

Water was in short supply Sunday at Publix at Southern Trace in The Villages
Water was in short supply Sunday at Publix at Southern Trace in The Villages.

Are you seeing shortages of items you need? Share your photos and your story at [email protected]lages-news.com.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Thanks Villages-News.com for giving us latest tropical storm news

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude to Villages-News.com for providing up-do-date tropical disturbance news for residents.

The Villages is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident reminds her fellow Villagers that The Villages is a business.

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop

A Village of McClure resident continues to chuckle as “the Trump comedy hour” continues. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos