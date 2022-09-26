Constance MacLean

Constance “Connie” MacLean, a longtime resident of Florida, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Albina (Genghini) Rubino.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David MacLean of Philadelphia, PA; two children Brian Dennery and Kristen Adkins (Eric Adkins) of Warminster, PA; along with two grandchildren Austin and Karly Adkins.

A memorial celebration will be held in November at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church. Family and friends will be informed of the final date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Diabetes Foundation in Connie’s name.

Connie had a great love for the shore where she lived at one time for 16 years. She loved playing cards with friends as well as, dancing, and listening to music with her husband. She had a strong faith in our Heavenly Father and would share her love for the Lord with all she met. Whenever possible, Connie enjoyed volunteering, painting and doing arts and crafts. She was a well-loved member of the communities she lived in. Connie was a wonderful loving wife, mother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.