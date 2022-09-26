89.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 26, 2022
By Staff Report
Dennis Charles Wirtz, 70, of the Villages, Florida, our dearest husband, father, and brother, sadly passed away September 13, 2022 of heart failure.

He was a loving husband to Julie Pennington Wirtz, father of daughter Lyndsey Michelle (Wirtz) Eksili (husband Bilal) of Fairfax, Virginia, brother to Meredyth Jo (Wirtz) Parrish, PhD. (James) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Den also leaves a brother-in-law James Minucci, also of the Villages, and four nephews.

Dennis was born May 10, 1952, in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Russell and Vivian (Bartlett) Wirtz. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by baby son Michael, sisters Virginia Ann Wirtz of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, and Carol Jean (Wirtz) Minucci of the Villages.

After graduating from O.F. high school, he attended Wisconsin State University-Milwaukee. Den became a successful salesman for several companies including Holland American Baking Company until he retired. Den and Julie married on September 12, 1998 and lived in Milwaukee until 2010. The couple enjoyed traveling to many parts of America including highlights in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Den loved taking pictures, then Julie scrapbooked them; they were experts! They also vacationed in Florida and loved the area. After Julie retired, they were thrilled to design and build their own home in the Villages.

Dennis was a very warm and loving man devoted to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will take place at Banks-Page-Theus Funeral Home at 410 N. Webster Street, Wildwood, FL, 34785 on Thursday, September 29. Family visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Hillcrest Gardens.

