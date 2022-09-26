DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

To the Editor:

First, I am a lifelong Republican, not a “left wing radical.” Gov. DeSantis’ stunt on migration is obviously a political move, not just for his Floria governor campaign but for his presidential aspirations. He should not be using Florida taxpayer’s dollars to pay for this.

It was recently reported that DeSantis’ political operations have raised over $175 million. Republicans did not used to spend recklessly. These migrants were not from Florida. He needs to use his own political funds for obvious campaign expenses.

Mike Fiore

Village of Gilchrist