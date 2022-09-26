Henrietta Lerz

89.2 F
Monday, September 26, 2022
By Staff Report
Henrietta Frances (Del Gobbo) Lerz, wife of Adolph (Al) Lerz died at home in The Villages FL on September 10, 2022. She was formerly from Waterbury CT. Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Henry and Helen (Hassinger) Del Gobbo, her sister Karen Del Gobbo Coscia (Nick) and her brother Dennis Del Gobbo.

Henrietta leaves behind her husband of 57 years, her daughter Lisa Lerz Swanton (Ray) of The Villages formerly of Colebrook CT, her twin sister Helen Del Gobbo Fantano (Ron) of Thomaston CT, and many extended relatives. She also leaves behind dear friends Peter and Kay Thompson and their children, and “second daughter” Rita Mitchell Ziegler. She will be missed by all.

Henrietta was born and raised in Waterbury and graduated from Wilby High School in 1961. She married and was a homemaker, mother, and supportive friend. She was an enthusiastic sports fan, renowned for her undying love for The Yankees and The New York Giants. Henrietta rarely missed a televised football game, and her exuberant cheering could be heard from the street! She was also a huge tennis fan. Henrietta enjoyed completing puzzles of all types and kept The Villages library busy with her voracious appetite for reading. There will be no services.

Henrietta was passionate about animals and empathetic to the needs of those losing their sight. In her memory, kindly consider a donation to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (800) 942-0149 or www.guidingeyes.org.

