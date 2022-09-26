84.4 F
The Villages
Monday, September 26, 2022
Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages

By Villages-News Editorial

There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane.

Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials.

Our Sumter County commissioners on Monday morning met to declare a local emergency. Villages-News.com will continue to bring you the latest information from Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.

Villages-News.com is also gathering other crucial information, including important updates from The Villages District Government. Check Villages-News.com throughout the day (and night) for urgent updates.

In the meantime, you should:

  • Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.
  • Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.
  • Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
  • Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.
  • Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends’ or family members’ homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

