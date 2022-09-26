Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages

There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane.

Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials.

Our Sumter County commissioners on Monday morning met to declare a local emergency. Villages-News.com will continue to bring you the latest information from Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.

Villages-News.com is also gathering other crucial information, including important updates from The Villages District Government. Check Villages-News.com throughout the day (and night) for urgent updates.

In the meantime, you should: