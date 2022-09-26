90.1 F
Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings

By Staff Report
A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings.

Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.

Officers were called to Lakeside Landings where they found the Akron, Ohio native hiding in a bedroom.

Whitten was arrested on a charge of violation of a conditional release and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Whitten had been arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

