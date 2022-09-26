Robert and Helen Newberg

Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.

Bob graduated in 1949 from Schurz High School in Chicago. He worked for United Airlines from 1965 until he retired in 1995. Bob was dedicated to taking care of and providing for his family. He enjoyed collecting coins, bowling, watching the Cubs and playing golf. He was so excited when one of the last times he played golf, he sunk a chip shot out of the sand.

Helen graduated in 1953 from Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago. She was an incredible homemaker, hostess and gardner. She took great pride in her job testing the progress of school aged children. She enjoyed working for the Colorado Rockies Baseball organization which meant always meeting new people. Helen never found a craft she didn’t enjoy creating and teaching.

Bob and Helen loved going on cruises as well as traveling to Hawaii and visiting family. They had six children. Linda (Richard), William (Susan), Gregg (Kim), Wendy (John), Raymond (Pam) and Farrah (who preceded them in death). They were blessed with seven Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or gifts feel free to make a donation in their honor to their church: Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 693, Summerfield, FL 34492.