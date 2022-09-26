89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...

Robert and Helen Newberg

By Staff Report
Helen and Robert Newberg
Helen and Robert Newberg

Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.

Bob graduated in 1949 from Schurz High School in Chicago. He worked for United Airlines from 1965 until he retired in 1995. Bob was dedicated to taking care of and providing for his family. He enjoyed collecting coins, bowling, watching the Cubs and playing golf. He was so excited when one of the last times he played golf, he sunk a chip shot out of the sand.

Helen graduated in 1953 from Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago. She was an incredible homemaker, hostess and gardner. She took great pride in her job testing the progress of school aged children. She enjoyed working for the Colorado Rockies Baseball organization which meant always meeting new people. Helen never found a craft she didn’t enjoy creating and teaching.

Bob and Helen loved going on cruises as well as traveling to Hawaii and visiting family. They had six children. Linda (Richard), William (Susan), Gregg (Kim), Wendy (John), Raymond (Pam) and Farrah (who preceded them in death). They were blessed with seven Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or gifts feel free to make a donation in their honor to their church: Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 693, Summerfield, FL 34492.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos