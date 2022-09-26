Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.

When officers spoke with the Pennsylvania native, the “overwhelming smell of alcohol” was detected. She had a paper cup in her vehicle and it appeared to hold Sangria, the report said. She said she had consumed two Long Island Iced Teas.

Miller participated in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led officers to conclude she was impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .153 and .160 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for the open container violation. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.