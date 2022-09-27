April Jane Raymond, 62, of Summerfield, FL, was called home be with the Lord on September 22, 2022, after a brief but fiercely fought battle with cancer.

April Jane Walker was born on April 9, 1960, in Hubbard, Ohio. She loved the small town and had many fond memories of the brief time that she lived there. She enjoyed her childhood filled with many happy memories like playing in Harding Park, weekends in the summer were spent swimming in Lake Erie, family picnics and reunions at her grandparents’ home.

April’s family moved to Fort Myers, Florida in 1971 it was there that she grew up. She is an Alumni of Cypress Lake High School – Class of 1978. April went on to pursue a lifelong career in the hospitality industry in the Orlando area. She gave tirelessly and selflessly to her career taking immense pride in her work and to making others happy. She was a devoted, honest, loyal and a diligent worker. Loved and admired by all that had the privilege to know her. She always gave of herself to others asking for nothing in return.

April was truly one of a kind. Pure hearted, kind, and gentle soul. She loved animals. She had an instant and unique connection with every animal she encountered. She had a particular fondness for horses. As a child she would sneak sugar cubes to the horses at the stables next to the campgrounds where her family camped. She devoted her lifetime to taking care of animals.

April was blessed to spend a wonderful 8.5 years with the love of her life, Jeff Soronen. She had finally met a good man, one that would treat her like the queen that she was. They made a home together, they were happy. April loved gardening and she and Jeff would spend hours there. Her favorite was her orchid tree garden. She loved bright colored flowers. She was creative, making beautiful decorations in the flower beds. April and Jeff would sit together and watch the birds that landed on the bird feeders. Enjoying life together. April always had a smile on her face and her smile was infectious. With Jeff she felt safe, secure, and loved. She felt home.

April’s is proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and Edward Walker, and her sister-in-law, Sandy Walker of Fort Myers, Florida. April leaves behind the love of her life, best friend and partner, Jeff Soronen, her brothers, Dave and Don Walker, her nephews, David, Joey and Brandon Walker and many dear friends and relatives. April was a light that shined bright in this world. She was loved and she will be sorely missed.

“Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called Children of God”. (Matthew 5:8-9)