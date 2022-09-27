79.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
David Wallace

By Staff Report

David WallaceOn September 12, 2022, David Wallace of The Villages made his last undignified hand gesture to the world and signed off on a life well lived. Those of us who knew him are still busy apologizing to the people upstairs.

David was born in Erie, PA graduated from Strong Vincent High School, attended Gettysburg College and graduated from Gannon University.

As far as we can tell, there are no outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He is survived by his son Christopher and his wife Holly, his stepson Ryan, stepdaughter Tracy and her husband Donny and 8 grandchildren.

Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cornerstone Hospice C/O Desiree Coleman-Cohrn, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 in memory of David Wallace.

